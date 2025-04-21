Owner of Crozer Health in Delaware County to file closure notices and wind down operations

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Crozer Health will be shutting down after months of hearings and proposals to save the beleaguered company.

FTI Consulting, the company that had been managing Crozer Health's finances, made the announcement Monday.

FTI said Crozer Health's owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, will file closure notices and the process will begin for winding down Crozer Health and all of its operations.

Crozer Health owns Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park

Crozer serves hundreds of thousands of people in Delaware County.

Read the full statement from FTI Consulting released Monday:

"As of April 18, 2025, the receivership of Crozer Health has ended. Today, Prospect Medical Holdings will file closure notices and begin the process of winding down Crozer Health and all of its operations. As Court appointed receiver, we are disappointed an alternative resolution and sale could not be reached. Any questions regarding the closure-including the transitioning of patients and future of Crozer Health's affected employees-should be directed to Prospect Medical Holdings. We are thankful to all those who came forward and offered potential solutions to sustain operations, as well as the patients who put their trust in Crozer Health and the dedicated employees who have continued to show up at work leading up to and throughout this process to provide the care and comfort patients need."

Earlier this month, the University of Pennsylvania donated $5 million and Delaware County donated $1 million to temporarily keep the health network open.

Prospect said the money would help fund operations for seven to 10 days while work continued to find a solution, the company said in bankruptcy court.

A few days later, Tony Esposito announced his resignation as CEO after serving for more than five years as head of the health network.

