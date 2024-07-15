Artists in South Jersey get creative during 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival

Decades of creativity cultivate in the 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival.

Decades of creativity cultivate in the 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival.

Decades of creativity cultivate in the 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival.

Decades of creativity cultivate in the 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival.

HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Decades of creativity cultivated in the 30th annual Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival this weekend.

"This is incredible for the local economy. It's also something special for residents. You're exposing people who may not normally be experiencing the arts," said mayor of Haddonfield, Colleen Bianco Bezich.

The original creator of the festival joined them to celebrate the artistic expression.

"It's been a joy in my life and I'm very proud of it. I'm proud of the people that are involved with it at every level and the community that supports it," said Barbara Boroff.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.