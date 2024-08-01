Authorities arrest 14 sex buyers in human-trafficking stings at Comic-Con

The 14 arrested were described as "sex buyers" who were targeted in part through undercover ads soliciting sex.

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities arrested 14 people as part of a human trafficking operation at Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend, state officials announced.

The 14 were described as "sex buyers" who were targeted in part through undercover ads soliciting sex.

The operation also recovered 10 victims of sex trafficking, including a 16-year-old girl. They were provided with support services.

State and local authorities, working through the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, targeted the massive convention and the influx of tourists it brings to the region. Comic-Con is a gathering of fans of comic books and pop culture that draws more than 100,000 people to San Diego every year.

"Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated."