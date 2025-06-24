Back to the Video Store pops up at Divine Lorraine offering nostalgic experience

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Back to the Video Store is a pop up collaboration between Bucket Listers and Underground Concepts at the Divine Lorraine. The 6-week pop up is being run out of foundation, a lower level space in the historic restored Philadelphia landmark.

Guests will be greeted with a nostalgic experience with walls of old movies recreating the video store experience. But at this store the film cases are also the drink menu and the cocktails are themed by the movie. The food is served as TV dinners with a list of comfort favorites.

The experience includes a selection of Arcade classics that are part of the cover charge. Reservations can be made from Wednesday through Saturday or there is a brunch service on Sunday.

Back To The Video Store | Facebook | Instagram

699 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Foundation. | Facebook | Instagram

699 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123