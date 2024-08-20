'Backyard Sports,' the beloved children's computer game, is coming back to life

It's time to dust off your sports gear because the late '90s computer game Backyard Sports is making a return.

Playground Productions, a production company dedicated to creating family content, announced the return of the beloved game Tuesday.

Playground Productions

The nostalgic rerelease brings alive all the iconic characters, including Pablo Sanchez.

"Backyard Sports is more than just a game; it's a cherished part of childhood for millions of people," said Lindsay Barnett, Founder and CEO of Playground Productions.

With nearly a decade of teaching experience in Chicago, Barnett founded the company in 2022 to create content that celebrates the spirit of play and meets children where they are developmentally.

The family computer game that featured baseball, basketball, football, soccer and hockey became a stable for kids everywhere. Playground Productions says it is staying true to what made the original franchise so special while also reaching a new audience.

"We're incredibly excited to reintroduce Backyard Sports to a new generation of players," said Chris Waters, Chief Product Officer at Playground Productions. "We're taking great care to preserve the look and feel that made the original games so special while updating them with modern features and gameplay that today's audience expects. I can't wait for fans to see what we're building on the Playground."

Backyard Sports is slated to return in the coming months.

Playground Productions says this is just the return of many exciting projects.