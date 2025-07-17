Fans excited for '26 All-Star game after impressive showing from Kyle Schwarber

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National League won the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on Wednesday, thanks to a star Phillies slugger.

Kyle Schwarber was named the MVP after hitting three home runs to break a tie and win the game.

"It was awesome to see the three in a row to take the win," said Rob Gindin, of Spring Garden.

Kyle Schwarber celebrates after winning the tiebreaker at the MLB baseball All-Star game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The impressive performance comes as the city of Philadelphia prepares to host the All-Star Game in 2026 at Citizens Bank Park.

MORE | Kyle Schwarber's 3 homers in All-Star Game's first tiebreaking swing-off lift NL over AL

And fans are ready.

"This is what we live for. Philly Sports!" said D.J. Wagner of Springfield.

"I think that's awesome, I live when events come to Philadelphia," said Craig Grossman, of Elkins Park.

The Midsummer Classic will be held in Philadelphia for the fifth time, and holding it in the City of Brotherly Love in 2026 is no accident. It's the country's 250th birthday.

The game was also held here in 1976 for the Bicentennial.

The Phillies will hold a number of events leading up to the games, and they start on Friday. The Roots will be part of an All-Star dedication at Dilworth Park on Friday, and merchandise will be available at the team store. There is also a bus tour planned for the city and a dedication before Friday's game against Los Angeles.