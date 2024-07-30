The 'Bat Brothers' customize colorful wiffle ball bats in Delaware County

Havertown brothers Ryan and Shane are stepping up to the plate with bats inspired by pencils, watermelons, ice cream cones, and more.

Havertown brothers Ryan and Shane are stepping up to the plate with bats inspired by pencils, watermelons, ice cream cones, and more.

Havertown brothers Ryan and Shane are stepping up to the plate with bats inspired by pencils, watermelons, ice cream cones, and more.

Havertown brothers Ryan and Shane are stepping up to the plate with bats inspired by pencils, watermelons, ice cream cones, and more.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two baseball-loving kids from Havertown, Pennsylvania, have become the 'Bat Brothers' after a creative spark turned into a cool summer business.

The act of sticking electrical tape to wiffle ball bats is already popular among kids. The boys were inspired by more elaborate designs they saw on social media to make some of their own.

Their parents encouraged them to sell their colorful creations to kids in the community. In the first two weeks, they already sold 50.

Their ultimate goal is to encourage kids to spend more time outside and stay active.

To learn more about the Bat Brothers, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page.

RELATED: Karate-loving twins raise funds for Warminster Food Bank