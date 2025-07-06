Beachgoers soak up the sunshine at the shore

MARGATE, N.J. (WPVI) -- In Margate, beachgoers are soaking up the sun and surf!

"It's nice to finally have a couple of consecutive days to enjoy the beach," said Raymond D'Amico of Margate.

Wyatt Kramer drove to the shore from Old City, in Philadelphia for a fun weekend with friends.

"The weather has been beautiful, getting in the sun, just having a good time," Kramer says.

His buddy, Jeff Hoffner, agrees.

"We're partying on the beach all weekend long. We always have a great time celebrating the 4th," Hoffner says.

Vacationers are making the most of the holiday weekend. Pam Kopanski, from Downingtown, is extending her stay at the shore.

"I have been doing this for 40 years, we've been coming here, and I will not go home on a Sunday. I am a teacher so I can go back and forth when I want," Kopanski says.

In Ventnor, the sand is hot, the water is warm, and the ice cream is nice and cold.

Custard's Last Stand in Ventnor is *THE place to be for an afternoon snack.

On the boardwalk In Atlantic City, the weather is picture perfect.

"It feels good, its not too hot, its not to cold, its like a nice good temperature," said Kashif Quince, visiting from Pleasantville, NJ.

The beach is packed with people and creatures, including a few giant jellyfish.

"Yeah they are just really big and they are never this big here. Usually the size of mini pancakes," said Margate local, William Jacovini.