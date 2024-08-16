WATCH LIVE

Beachgoers warned of dangerous rip currents at New Jersey and Delaware shores

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, August 16, 2024 1:25PM
What you need to know about rip currents
Watch this video to learn what to do if you're ever caught in a rip current.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're heading to the beach this weekend, be careful in the water.

Forecasters are warning of dangerous rip currents at beaches in New Jersey and Delaware.

There will be heavy swells all along the East Coast because of Hurricane Ernesto, which is churning out in the Atlantic.

As of Friday morning, Ernesto was a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

Ernesto was expected to strengthen further on Friday before it passes near or over Bermuda on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about rip currents:

  1. Rip currents aren't just dangerous -- they can be deadly. The phenomenon accounts for about 100 deaths every year at U.S. beaches.

  2. Rip currents don't drag you underwater. Instead, they pull you away from shore.

  3. If you get caught in one, do not try to swim back to shore or panic. These two actions will only cause you to get tired more quickly, which increases the danger.

  4. Instead, swim parallel to the shore. If you are too tried to swim parallel, you can try calmly floating until the current dies down, or you can wave and yell to try to get the attention of a lifeguard.

