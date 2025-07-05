Bear captured after being spotted wandering around Warminster Twp., Pa.

WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Warminster Township, Bucks County say a black bear that was spotted wandering around the community on Saturday morning has been captured.

Police said they were called to the area of Evergreen and Juniper in the Speedway section of the township for a report of a bear sighting.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was then called in to help in the search.

The bear was eventually located in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Olive Street.

Officers were able to capture the bear without incident.

Warminster Twp. police shared this photo of a bear that was caught on Saturday, July 5. Warminster Twp. Police Dept.

"The bear will be relocated to a more conducive location for his growth and prosperity," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

According to state officials, bears occupy over three-quarters of Pennsylvania.

Sightings have been confirmed in every single county. But, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said that because the southeastern corner of the state lacks sufficient forest habitats, bears seen here are mostly transient.