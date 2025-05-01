Two best friends share gardening knowledge through 'Black Girls With Green Thumbs'

This nonprofit started by two friends has a goal to enhance the knowledge of gardening and food nutrition in their local area.

This nonprofit started by two friends has a goal to enhance the knowledge of gardening and food nutrition in their local area.

This nonprofit started by two friends has a goal to enhance the knowledge of gardening and food nutrition in their local area.

This nonprofit started by two friends has a goal to enhance the knowledge of gardening and food nutrition in their local area.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When this pair of best friends put their heads together, they get their pair of hands working on something special.

It's a nonprofit called "Black Girls With Green Thumbs."

Their goal is to enhance the knowledge of gardening and food nutrition to youth and all people.

They do this through various programs, such as having educational courses in two Philly schools.

Their programs in schools focus on children who have autism and disabilities.

They also host wellness Yoga pop-ups for free known as "Grow with the Flow."

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

