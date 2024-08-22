Best gaming consoles to play your favorite games on

Gaming is a hobby that many of us have, whether that's playing on an app on your smartphone, starting a new adventure on your gaming laptop or getting cozy with your gaming console. But, with so many consoles out there how do you know which one is the best? Here are the best gaming consoles you can shop right now, including options from various brands and what to look for while shopping for one.

Gaming console buying guide:

Games available: While most popular games are available to play across various consoles, there are a few games that are console-specific. It also helps to stay within the same ecosystem as your older console as most games usually carry over to the next iteration. That said, there is nothing to be done about console-specific games. For example, you can only play 'Super Mario' games on a Nintendo console. 'Spider Man' games are restricted to the PlayStation console and 'Forza Horizon' is only available on Xbox consoles.

Portability: Are you looking to carry your console with you when you travel or to a friend's house? You might want to check the weight of your chosen console before you shop. Find the weight of each pick in the product description below.

Storage: Consoles usually have some in-built storage. But a console with more storage is usually much pricier. Depending on if you're playing on the cloud or downloading games to your console, you'll want to check the storage available. You can find this in the specs section below too.

Price: Good gaming consoles usually cost upwards of $200 but you'll find a range of options below at different price points.

Best gaming consoles

I've owned the Series X for over two years now and it's my favorite console for its quick frame rates, load times and ability to game in 4K. Each order comes with an Xbox controller included and the whole setup can take as little as 15 minutes. There is 1TB of storage built in but the console is also compatible with physical games which is great if you previously owned the Xbox One and have games you'd like to play on the newer console. I personally really like the 'quick resume' feature, which lets me immediately pick up any game where I left off, without it crashing or lagging on me. You can also sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription for $14.99 a month and get access to hundreds of games and online play, allowing you to game with your friends.

Storage: 1TB

Weight: 13 pounds

Load time: Up to 120 frames per second (fps)

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 also has 1 TB of storage, an included wireless controller and the ability to game in 4K, like the Series X. Plus, you have backward compatibility with any PS4 games, so if you bought a ton of games for your older console, fret not, they'll work on the PS5. Both the Series X and PlayStation 5 are great gaming consoles, the only main difference being the design (the PlayStation is much slimmer) and the games included. If you prefer playing 'Horizon Forbidden West' or 'Spider-Man,' you must go with PlayStation.

Storage: 1TB

Weight: 10.6 pounds

Load time: Up to 120 frames per second (fps)

If you prefer a highly portable, handheld console, choose the Nintendo Switch OLED. It can be mounted on the included smart dock which doubles as a charger or can be used handheld when you're on the go. I love the dual functionality, which allows me to game on my TV or on the included OLED screen when I'm traveling. There is about 64 GB of internal storage, and the ability to download and play every Mario game imaginable. Similar to the other consoles on this list, you can download games through the Nintendo e-store or buy a physical version of the game. This is also one of the best consoles for local multiplayer as the included Joy Cons can usually support two players at once.

Storage: 64 GB

Weight: 3.2 pounds

Load time: Up to 60 frames per second (fps)

Like the Series X, the Series S is compatible with Microsoft Game Pass, allowing you to subscribe and then download tons of games. It has similar load times and speed, though it has a smaller storage capacity and no slot for physical games - which means all your games need to be downloaded. It is, however, much smaller and much lighter, and still comes with an included wireless controller. It has a native resolution of 1080p but can be upscaled to 4K if your connected device supports it.

Storage: 512 GB

Weight: 4.25 pounds

Load time: Up to 120 frames per second (fps)

