Bethlehem man charged with possession of child porn generated by AI

A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.

A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.

A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.

A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.

Authorities announced the arrest of 34-year-old Adam Erdman on Wednesday.

Police say Erdman's estranged wife reached out to them back in March after she said saw three AI-generated images of young girls.

Investigators say the suspect used AI to alter pictures of two children to make them appear naked.

Erdman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 28.

