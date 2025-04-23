Bethlehem man charged with possession of child porn generated by AI

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man in Bethlehem has become one of the first people in Pennsylvania to be charged under a statute banning artificially generated child pornography.
Authorities announced the arrest of 34-year-old Adam Erdman on Wednesday.
Police say Erdman's estranged wife reached out to them back in March after she said saw three AI-generated images of young girls.
Investigators say the suspect used AI to alter pictures of two children to make them appear naked.
Erdman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 28.