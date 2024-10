One of the vehicles rolled over, and came to a stop on its side.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Four people were rushed to the hospital after a nasty crash in the Lehigh Valley.

It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at Center and Hillmond streets in Bethlehem.

One of the vehicles rolled over, and came to a stop on its side.

We're told two of the four people injured are in serious condition.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.