Performers putting final touches on routines for the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away, and the groups performing in this year's parade are putting the final touches on their routines.

The Action Cam was in Berwyn, Chester County as the Betsy Daily Dancers rehearsed on Saturday.

The group is just one of dozens that will take part in this year's parade.

This year marks the 105th parade, culminating with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving at the art museum steps to officially kick off the holiday season.