Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by SUV in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was struck by an SUV in South Philadelphia.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. near 8th and Tasker streets.

Police say a woman was riding her bicycle when she was struck by the vehicle.

Medics took her to Jefferson Hospital. Officials say she is expected to be okay.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene. There was no immediate word on whether the driver would be facing any charges.