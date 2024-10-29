Bill Nye encourages Philadelphians to vote, discusses why climate is on ballot

Bill Nye encourages Philadelphians to vote, discusses why climate change is on ballot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bill Nye "The Science Guy" encouraged Philadelphia residents to vote in this year's election.

He spoke at a "Party to the Polls Purple Tour" on Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Center City.

The educator discussed why climate is on the ballot and how this year's presidential race could impact the future of climate change.

