24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Bird flu detected in 2 New Jersey counties

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 10:08PM
Bird flu detected in 2 New Jersey counties
Bird flu has been detected in New Jersey, with wild geese testing positive in at least two counties.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Bird flu has been detected in New Jersey, with wild geese testing positive in at least two counties.

Yellow caution tape blocked off parts of two parks in Allentown Borough, Monmouth County on Tuesday after dead geese tested positive for the virus.

A goose also tested positive in Pemberton, Burlington County.

RELATED: Denny's announces egg surcharge, joining Waffle House

There has not been any evidence of human spread locally.

Health departments are urging people not to walk their dogs in areas with large numbers of geese.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW