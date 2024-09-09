  • Watch Now
The Biscuit Lady brings mouthwatering menu items to Plymouth Meeting

Timothy Walton
Monday, September 9, 2024 4:56PM
Biscuit Lady brings yummy menu to Plymouth Meeting
The Biscuit Lady is a fan favorite with a new home in Plymouth Meeting, serving up the biscuits that have made the business a hit.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (WPVI) -- In two years, the Biscuit Lady has gone from one employee (herself) to 19 employees helping run her new Plymouth Meeting destination.

The new spot features the same savory menu items Tara Torrence developed in her home kitchen and perfected over two years at the Lucky Trading Co. in Manayunk.

But with the bigger space, she expanded the menu and welcomes guests to dine-in with more tables and an outdoor area for guests to hang out.

She has a coffee program and her biscuits still draw a crowd every weekend.

