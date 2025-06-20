Bizarre Break-In: Man jumps through front window of store in Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Wild video shows a man jumping through the glass window of a store and trashing the inside, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

On Thursday morning, Dani Small got a call that an alarm was going off at her store, Dani Bee Funky.

When she pulled up the surveillance cameras, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"Somebody called it a swan dive. I think it was more of, maybe he played football?" Small said.

She saw the man sprint across the street and run straight through the window on High Street in Pottstown.

She said he then started trashing the store, all while barefoot.

"We had the wooden shelves all the way through, so they came crashing down. The glass came crashing down, and it looked like he was in a total panic. So, he just started destroying, throwing, smashing," Small said.

At one point, the man even lay down before jumping back out through the broken window.

The man was later arrested and taken to the hospital for serious cuts.

About $5,000 worth of inventory was damaged in the break-in, but Small isn't upset. She said the community came together to help her clean up, and she even has a sign outside of her store now that reads: "Hearts open even when windows are broken."

"I hope he gets help. I did hear he has support at home, I'm happy to hear that because many people don't," Small said.