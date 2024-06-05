Bob Iger receives honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire

Bob Iger is now an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire.

There is another honor for Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger - but this one isn't your everyday honor.

On Tuesday in England, Iger officially became an honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire.

Iger's Wife, Willow Bay, posted pictures on her Instagram. She wrote that it was an 'incredible experience and proud family moment.'

So what exactly does becoming an honorary knight mean?

"To be named a knight or a dame is one of the highest honors you can get from the UK for people who have made a significant contribution to society. An overseas citizen can have what is called an honorary knighthood or damehood and that is what has happened in this case. It doesn't happen frequently. It is an unusual and very special thing," said ABC News Royal contributor Victoria Murphy.

The honor was two years in the making because back in 2022, the honor was announced.

Iger posted on what was then Twitter, "It is one of the great honors of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by Queen Elizabeth II before she passed. I have great affection for the people of the UK & have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions."

Then, Tuesday, it was actually presented to him - and presenting it to Iger was the Queen's grandson, Prince William.

"It is particularly fitting that we had his grandmother who signed this off as one of the last things she did before she died and then we have Prince William the future King actually handing this out," Murphy added.

As for some other Americans who have received honorary knighthood or damehood: Bob Hope, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg and Ralph Lauren.