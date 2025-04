Body discovered in Schuylkill River in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First responders recovered a man's body from the Schuylkill River Friday morning.

Police say the body was pulled out of the water around 7 a.m. along the Schuylkill River Trail, near Locust Street, in Center City.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The man's cause of death remains under investigation.