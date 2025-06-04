Boulder attack latest: Number of victims climbs to 15

The wife and children of Boulder, Colorado, terrorism suspect Mohamed Soliman are in ICE custody.

The number of victims in the Boulder, Colorado, Molotov cocktail attack has climbed to 15, prosecutors said.

Fifteen people, ranging in age from 25 to 88 years old, as well as one dog were hurt in the Sunday afternoon attack outside the Boulder courthouse, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

The suspect tried to buy a handgun at a sporting goods store in November but was denied, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Mohamed Soliman -- who was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails-- tried to buy the weapon on Nov. 22, 2024, but was denied based on National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to the bureau.

The reason for his denial wasnt disclosed. He didnt appeal the denial, the bureau said.

About a month later, on Dec. 30, 2024, CBI denied his application for a concealed handgun permit.

After Soliman was arrested, he allegedly told investigators that he took a concealed carry class to learn how to fire a gun, but "had to use Molotov cocktails [ for the attack ] after he was denied the purchase of a gun due to him not being a legal citizen," state court documents said.

Soliman said he used YouTube to learn how to make the Molotov cocktails, documents said. Sixteen unused Molotov cocktails were within "arms reach" when he was arrested, the FBI said.

Soliman is accused of attacking a group advocating for the hostages being held in Gaza by Hamas.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents. He appeared in court virtually on Monday. He has yet to enter a plea.

Soliman told police "he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," court documents said. "SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again."

He "said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine)," documents said.

Soliman, a husband and father of five, was born in Egypt and lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, court documents said.

Soliman has been in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa, officials said. He was granted a work permit, but that had also expired in March.

His wife and children are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Soliman allegedly said he had been planning Sunday's attack for one year but waited until his daughter graduated from high school last Thursday to carry it out, state and federal documents said.

