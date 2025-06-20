Brandon 'Bran_Flakezz' Edelman builds buzz as social media mogul-in-the-making

When he figured earnings for 2024, Brandon 'Bran_Flakezz' Edelman says the numbers passed the half-million dollar mark. For someone who posted their first viral video just four years ago, his star is on the rise. The social media influencer started his work life in fashion merchandising and had a corporate career that was thriving. But when he took a chance on using his personality more, he created his own brand and is now known for fun videos on the social scene, a chatty podcast with his three best friends, and helping local small businesses.

