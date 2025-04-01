Assault charges possible after brawl breaks out at NJ hockey tournament

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A brawl at a street hockey tournament that was caught on camera is being investigated by police in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

"What the videos showed and what we found is the kids had got into an altercation on the court, which led to some of the coaches coming out on the court as well as some of the parents who also came out on the court," said Sgt. Ben Kollman with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Now Kollman says charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct are forthcoming for some of the adults involved, and will likely be announced on Wednesday.

It was the Veterans Memorial Invitational tournament in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, and police had multiple videos to go through, along with witness interviews.

Police point out it's not the job of referees - who are seen in the videos - to break up fights.

"The coaches need to control their bench. If they don't control that, if they don't control the parents -- and if the parents are that out of control -- the coaches should ask them to leave," said Kollman.

The two teams - Maple Shade Cadet A and Philadelphia Frenzy Cadet A - each put out statements saying they accept any disciplinary actions from the American Ball Hockey Alliance, including suspension from the tournament.

The Alliance released a lengthy statement, part of which says, "We want to emphasize that this type of behavior is not representative of normal street/dek hockey play, and violence is never condoned in our sport."

Folks we spoke to say they were surprised to see the grownups get involved.

"It's just reckless," said Alicia O'Donnell of Egg Harbor Township. "And if people got hurt and there's no reason for it... It's just a hockey game."

"I think they should charge them," said Dennis Pusey of Mays Landing. "Throw a fine at them and they'll think twice the next time they go out and try to start a ruckus."

The president of the Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey Association, which hosts the tournament, emphasized that none of its players were involved in the incident, and that the behavior will not be tolerated at future tournaments.