'It was just 100% genuine': Family amazed after video of Kylie Kelce, 4-year-old fan goes viral

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A viral video posted online captured a heartwarming interaction between Kylie Kelce and a young boy with autism.

It happened at the Philadelphia Eagles' opening practice at Lincoln Financial Field last Thursday.

Action News spoke with the boy's mother, Britt Bernard, who is amazed every time she checks her phone.

"My brain can't even comprehend what's happening right now," she said with a smile.

That's because every time she checks her TikTok account, she sees a number she can't believe -- 4.7 million views and counting.

It seems people can't get enough of a sweet moment involving her 4-year-old son, Billy, and Eagles fan favorite Kylie, wife of former Eagles player Jason Kelce.

"I love her! The Kelces are just great," said Bernard.

She added that her other favorite person, ironically, is Taylor Swift, who is dating Jason's brother, Travis Kelce.

In the viral video, Bernard's son approaches Kylie, who quickly kneels and starts talking to Billy. They talk about his headphones, which he took off to show her as the family came up for a photo and autograph.

Viral video shows heartwarming interaction between Kylie Kelce and 4-year-old

The moment is capturing the hearts of people across the country, including other parents of children with autism. Many commented on how significant it is for someone like Kylie to take the time to connect with a young fan in a meaningful way.

It was a lucky encounter, as Bernard says they weren't initially supposed to attend the event.

"I got the tickets by accident from somebody on Facebook," she said.

Her fiancée couldn't attend, so Bernard asked her dad to join her and Billy. The event doubles as a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation and draws a huge crowd.

"It was packed," she said, noting that crowds can sometimes be difficult for Billy.

"There are things that are sensory related that he does that some people just don't understand," said Daniel Fouse, Billy's dad and Bernard's fiancée.

"We'll get stares or a laugh," said Bernard.

It's why the moment with Kylie meant more than perhaps even she realized.

"(Billy) ran up, arms wide open and yelled 'Kylie!'" said Bernard. "Kylie immediately gets on my son's level which is important for any kid, especially a kid with autism."

Kylie wasn't the only one who treated the family with kindness. They say every employee they encountered at Lincoln Financial Field was helpful and understanding, even ushering the family into a suite before they visited the Eagles' newly refurbished sensory room.

"Every single staff member at Lincoln Financial Field and every member of the Eagles organization goes through sensory inclusive training," said Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation. "That's part of our certification for Lincoln Financial Field to be designated as sensory-inclusive."

"It was just 100% genuine care for my grandson, which really melted my heart," said Kevin Bernard, Billy's grandfather.

Billy is already a lifelong Eagles fan, his family says.

"He didn't talk until after his second birthday," recalled Bernard. "When he started to say two-word phrases, his first actual phrase was 'Go Birds!'"

The family says they are just amazed to get so much love from Kylie and from the millions of people who have watched the video.

"I believe it gives Billy the spotlight, it gives us the confidence people are behind him," said Fouse.

"It just shows to me the world someday can be a more inclusive place," said Bernard.