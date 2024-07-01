Brunch N Young entrepreneur building Philadelphia dining legacy at Brunch N in Chinatown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Naya Campbell has launched a number of businesses before turning 30 with her latest venture Brunch N now open on the edge of Chinatown.
When she says, "I didn't come from a rich family, but I will leave a rich family," she is referring to the legacy she is trying to build so that her children can eventually take over and be successful.
The vibe at Brunch N is playful, with an emphasis on floral decor.
Menu items include banana-flavored waffles, peach-stuffed French toast, fish and grits, and crabcake eggrolls.
The business has been busy enough to necessitate an expansion, but the Vine Street original will remain to become a dedicated event space.
Brunch N | Facebook | Instagram
1301 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
267-861-0281; 484-682-2111