Brush fire causes delays on Rt. 422 eastbound in Lower Providence Twp.

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A brush fire in Lower Providence Township, Montgomery County, caused delays during the evening drive home.
Officials say the flames were reported just before 5 p.m. Thursday near Valley Lane and Bratton Drive.
Chopper 6 was overhead around 6 p.m. as eastbound traffic on Rt. 422 was halted due to smoke blowing onto the highway. Traffic started moving just after 6:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
