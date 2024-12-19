Man facing charges for alleged lewd acts at several stores, including King of Prussia Mall

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bryn Mawr man is facing several charges by two Montgomery County police departments in connection with at least three indecent exposure incidents.

The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Ansley.

"I'm glad he's off the streets. He should've been locked up a long time ago. He's sick," said LaToya, who did not provide a last name.

LaToya's daughter, who did not want to be identified, was one of Ansley's victims.

The 19-year-old woman said it happened Tuesday afternoon while she was at work at Macy's in the King of Prussia Mall. She didn't return to work Wednesday because she says she's still in shock.

"I'm really disturbed. I really, honestly, don't even feel like I want to leave the house anymore," she said. "I would honestly say he's sick, especially because he was looking for a child. He was in the kid's department when this all took place."

The young woman was able to capture a video of the man's lewd behavior. The man, later identified as Ansley, had been following her, asking her questions, and even tried to get her phone number, she said.

"I didn't want to cause too much attention to myself because I didn't want him to attack me or anything, and I was trying to get it on video because I didn't want anyone to think that I was lying about what he did," she said.

Upper Merion police say on Monday the same man was reportedly pleasuring himself under his pants at Target around 12:30 p.m. And a few days before that on Friday, Dec. 13, there was a similar incident allegedly involving Ansley at a TJ Maxx in Wayne.

Sgt. Brady McHale said Radnor police responded within a few minutes of being called, but the man left the store before they arrived.

"There was incredible video surveillance that showed not only the gentleman exposing himself but also following women throughout the day. He'd been there for several hours and also visited other stores in that shopping center," McHale said.

On Wednesday, Radnor police took Ansley into custody following a traffic stop. This came after collaborating with Upper Merion police to identify Ansley and his vehicle.

"They saw his vehicle earlier in the day. Then they saw him traveling down a roadway nearby the last known residence and they were able to conduct a traffic stop and take into custody," McHale said.

Upper Merion police also released a statement following the arrest saying, "The Radnor Police Department issued a police intelligence flier and Upper Merion and Radnor Police were able to work together to make an identification on the suspect and make an arrest due to interagency cooperation."

If there are more victims, police hope they'll come forward.

"Mr. Ansley was wearing distinct, very unique gold-rimmed glasses. They stood out not only to the victim but to the investigating officers when we reviewed the surveillance footage. If anyone recognizes those through the video and perhaps can tie him to other crimes, if there are any other victims out there, we would like to speak with you as well as other police departments who are investigating his actions," McHale said.

Ansley faces a number of charges, including indecent exposure, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

He's currently held at George Hill Correctional Facility. Bail was set at $50,000.