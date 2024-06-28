Indiana State Police seek help finding missing 14-year-old boy, son of former Indianapolis Colts DT

Police are seeking help finding 14-year-old Bryson Muir, missing from Logansport, Indiana. The son of Daniel Muir may be a victim of child abuse.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- Indiana State Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy missing from Logansport who may be a victim of child abuse.

Bryson Muir was last seen on Sunday, June 16, 2024, leaving a family member's house in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban belonging to Servant Leader's Foundation in Kokomo.

His father, Daniel Muir, is a former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle.

Shortly after leaving the house, ISP says the vehicle was pulled over by the Garfield Heights Police Department in Ohio, but Bryson was not in the car.

On June 18, ISP was asked by the Cass County Department of Child Services to investigate allegations that Bryson was abused in his home in the 1700 block of W U.S. Highway 24 in Logansport.

ISP, along with the Cass County Sheriff's Department and Cass County DCS, have not been able to locate Bryson.

On Thursday, June 27, ISP announced they were able to get in contact with Bryson's parents, Daniel and Kristen Muir.

"While the Muirs are beginning to show signs of cooperation, Bryson has still not been seen or located by investigators from either ISP or DCS," ISP said in a statement.