Bubble Tea Roundup

Boba Tea Shops are bubbling up around the region so we went on a tasting tour.

MANAYUNK - Tsaocaa opened in 2019, bringing the flavors owner Andrew Chang enjoyed during childhood visits to Taiwan to Main Street in Manayunk. His wife, Zhen is the tea maker. They import all of their teas from Taiwan. The tapioca is the OG Boba but the shop offers a plethora of ways to add a little pop to your sip with a variety of popping fruit bobas. They offer a selection of desserts too, along with savory items like bulgogi beef rice bowl and a Korean fried chicken sandwich.

Tsaocaa Manayunk

4415 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19127

(267) 583-8000

OLD CITY - A giant bubble tea beckons outside he Bubble Tea Room in Old City. Inside you'll find Juan Li whipping up more than 2 dozen varieties of bubble milk tea, along with a wide variety of fruit teas and boba smoothies. She also offers a whole menu of Asian eats-from sushi and ramen to fried pork dumplings, eel rice box and poke salad bowls that can be customized with your choice of proteins.

Bubble Tea Room

319 Market Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

(267) 324-5546

CHINATOWN - For the true tea enthusiasts, we head to Chicha San Chen in Chinatown.

There's no food here; it's just tea. The most popular is the classic bubble milk tea with black tea, cream and boba. The fruit teas are super popular as well. The teas are pressed to order in an espresso-like machine. You can buy tea bags or loose leaf tea for home brewing as well. And the Chicha San Chen brand is famous for it's clever and convenient tea cup carrying case.

Chicha San Chen

932 Race Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107