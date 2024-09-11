Man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting victims he met on dating site, including teenager: DA

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Pennsylvania man is accused of drugging and then sexually assaulting at least six female victims he met on a dating site, including a teenager, investigators say.

Forty-year-old Andrew Gallo of Copper Beech Lane in Bristol Twp. is facing a list of charges, including five counts of rape by causing impairment, six counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of strangulation, two counts of selling or furnishing liquor or malt or brewed beverage to minors, and one count of corruption of minors.

The victims range in age from 17 to 30 years old, the Bucks County District Attorney's office said.

Gallo was arrested on Wednesday morning and is being held on 10% of $5 million bail.

Andrew Gallo

According to investigators, the victims in the case reported meeting Gallo on the website sugardaddymeet, going by the username DREWSTER420.

One victim also reported he used the name KAE, authorities said.

After meeting on the site, investigators say Gallo would arrange dates for them at his house and boasted about "the great drinks he would make for them."

Gallo would then slip drugs into the victims' drinks, the D.A.'s office said.

The victims described feeling "strange" and having a "lack of control" during the ensuing sexual encounter, investigators say, being unable to stop Gallo.

The victims described rough treatment, investigators say, including Gallo putting his hands around the victims' throats to the point of passing out or almost passing out.

"The victims reported side effects from the drugs that included staying up for days, hallucinations, and psychosis," the office of D.A. Jennifer Schorn said in a news release.

Lab results showed the victims had methamphetamine and other drugs in their system, Schorn said, and a bottle of tequila found at Gallo's home allegedly tested positive for methamphetamine.

Authorities "strongly believe" there are more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

If you have any information, you can contact Bristol Township Police Department Detective Emilyann Maialetti at 215-812-3024 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354. You can also contact Bucks County Detectives at bucksda.org, or the BucksCrimeTips submission email, buckscrimetips@buckscounty.org.