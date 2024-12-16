Pa. mom starts #SwiftiesforLily after daughter diagnosed with terminal cancer

PIPERSVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Kelsey Tomlinson and her daughter, Lily, love Taylor Swift.

Less than two weeks ago, the young girl was diagnosed with a rare and terminal brain cancer.

"I had my first radiation today, which went well," Lily said.

For the next six weeks, the Tomlinsons, who live in Pipersville, Bucks County, will drive two hours to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for radiation therapy to improve Lily's symptoms.

But to lift her "spirits," her mother, Kelsey, started #SwiftiesforLily. She took to Facebook, writing, "Hello! My 12 (almost 13!) year old Swiftie, Lily, was recently diagnosed with a rare and terminal brain cancer, DIPG. We are looking to get friendship bracelets (and cards/letters!) from fellow Swifties!"

DIPG is a fast-growing brain tumor that affects a part of the brain stem that controls Lily's breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure.

The Tomlinsons have already received several gifts from fellow Swifties.

The Facebook post caught the eye of Mallory Minor who owns Minor Details in Manayunk.

"I'm putting together a gift basket for her," said Minor.

In the short amount of time since she was diagnosed with cancer, Lily has started to lose her speech and is now in a wheelchair.

"The only thing that's bigger than this heaviness is the support we are receiving," said Lily's dad, Seth.

The Tomlinsons say Lily wants to be home as much as possible, so they are driving back and forth every day.

Coincidentally, Lily's doctor at CHOP is a Swiftie as well.