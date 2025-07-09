Residents, business owners cleaning up after flooding in Bucks County

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County are asking people to heed warnings not to drive during flash flood warnings as more severe weather is expected Wednesday evening.

"The water comes up fast. Everyone thinks they can make it through water. They say turn around, don't drown. And they completely ignore that," said Feasterville Fire Chief Chris Cummins.

The water rose quickly in Feasterville on Tuesday evening.

First responders were soon called to rescue drivers who couldn't make it through flooded roads.

"They are panicked, and they're smart to call and not just take it upon themselves to get out because you don't know what you're getting out into," said Cummins.

He says three people were rescued from vehicles on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported.

The parking lot of Kustom Auto Body in Feasterville was covered in water.

"When we get weather, we get a little nervous around here," said owner Kevin Leighton.

He says no cars were damaged, but their office and shop did take on about a foot of water.

"Some of our electronic tools that probably won't survive," he said. "Spot welders and plastic welders and stuff like that."

In the Croftwood Apartments, several residents were still dealing with flood damage, including Lisa Moon.

"It was like a river," she said. "Just water flowing -- like we were being swept and everything was floating."

Sopping wet towels were still on Moon's floor. She says this is not the first time her apartment, which she shares with her son, has flooded during severe weather.

"It's a disgrace," said Moon. "I don't know anybody that should live like this. Nobody should have to live like this."

The manager of the apartment complex says she has been in touch with corporate about the flooding issues and told us she's working to get cleanup crews to the seven units affected by Tuesday's storm.