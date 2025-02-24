Burlington County Institute of Technology, Medford marks $8M expansion, new video game design lab

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford, New Jersey is celebrating an $8 million renovation project today.

The Action Cam was on hand for the ceremony at the Medford campus on Hawkin Road.

The upgrades include a significant expansion of the welding and HVAC shops along with the launch of a new video game design lab.

"The improvements are the first major renovations at the school since 2006 and will allow the school district to continue to modernize its programs and enroll more students," according to the Burlington County announcement.