NJ deacon arrested for allegedly having sex with child

MT HOLLY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A Burlington County deacon is facing multiple charges for allegedly having sex with a child multiple times.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 44-year-old Shawn Tracey of Mount Holly. He is a deacon at Burlington Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Detectives say he had sex with a girl under the age of 13 over a two-year period at multiple locations in Burlington County.

Tracey was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual assault, 13 counts of debauching the morals of a child, two counts of sexual assault and one count of showing obscene material to a minor.

Officials are asking anyone who thinks their child may have been a victim to call the prosecutor's office at 609-265-5035. Information can also be sent online to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

The Burlington Seventh-day Adventist Church released this statement on the arrest:

"The Burlington Seventh-day Adventist Church has been made aware of a serious allegation involving a member of our congregation and a minor who also attends our church. This news is deeply distressing, and we are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency.

Upon learning of the allegation, our church leadership took immediate steps to prioritize the safety and well-being of all individuals involved. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and child protection authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation.

In light of the sensitive nature of this situation and out of respect for the privacy of those impacted, we will not be releasing further details at this time. We ask for your prayers and compassion for all those involved, including the child, the families impacted, and our church community, as we navigate this difficult situation together.

The Burlington Church is committed to providing a safe, nurturing environment for all our members, particularly our children and youth. We are reviewing all relevant safety protocols and safeguarding practices to ensure they meet the highest standards.

We are committed to keeping our community informed as appropriate, and further communication will follow when it is responsible and respectful to do so."