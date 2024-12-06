Thousands cited for passing school buses in Upper Darby, Pa.

There have been 5,300 citations in Upper Darby issued this school year.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Thousands of drivers in Delaware County have been issued citations for passing school buses this school year after several districts have implemented new technology to catch violators.

Video from a traffic camera on an Upper Darby school bus earlier this year shows the bus approaching Ruskin Lane on South 69th Street. The bus puts out its stop sign and a dark SUV speeds through. Seconds later, students cross in front of the bus.

As police have learned, this is something that happens nearly 60 times a day in Upper Darby.

"I was floored," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt. "We get inundated, both the school district and the police department, with complaints about traffic, and one of the main complaints is people passing school buses."

That's why this year, the district started working with BusPatrol, a company that installs cameras on school buses that collect information on violators.

"We can see the arm extend. We see the stop, flashing stop sign go up, and we see the car go by, and we see the offense in the beginning, middle, and end," he said.

The technology captures images from the front, side, and rear and sends the information on violators to police departments who issue the citations.

"When we went through and we were first implementing the technology, it was, 'Yeah you'll probably see a few hundred in the first few months,'" said Bernhardt

There have been 5,300 citations in Upper Darby issued this school year.

"It's also sad when you think about it that that many people are passing school buses on a regular basis," said Bernhardt

Upper Darby isn't the only district that's implemented the technology. Marple-Newtown began this year as well, gathering 200-300 citations a month. Lower Merion School District is also considering using BusPatrol.

"This isn't us trying to punish people, we're trying to teach people that safety has to be out there," said Bernhardt.

Drivers we spoke with say they always stop for school buses but aren't surprised others don't.

"I got cars passing me on the left, on the right, because I'm going to slow in the school zone," said Terrance Stirling.

"I don't do it. I reject that, I think it's ridiculous," said Pat Jaffe.

The citation comes with a $300 fine. Police say so far, not many people have fought the ticket.