CA violated Title IX by allowing trans athletes to compete against females: US Education Dept

The U.S. Department of Education has found that California violated Title IX for allowing transgender athletes to compete against females.

The U.S. Department of Education says that California violated Title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete against females.

Federal officials are giving California's Department of Education and the California Interscholastic Federation 10 days to change their practices, or risk legal action from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires schools to ensure equal opportunities for girls, including athletic activities.

