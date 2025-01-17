At least 18 remain missing in LA-area wildfires; some residents able to return home

Officials now say 27 people have died as multiple wildfires continue across the Los Angeles area.

Officials now say 27 people have died as multiple wildfires continue across the Los Angeles area.

Officials now say 27 people have died as multiple wildfires continue across the Los Angeles area.

Officials now say 27 people have died as multiple wildfires continue across the Los Angeles area.

LAS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in an update Thursday that 18 people remain missing after the deadly Southern California wildfires.

Authorities said they received a total of 43 missing persons reports related to the Eaton and Palisades fires. Of those, 12 were located safe.

Tune into "Good Morning America" on Friday, Jan. 17, as ABC News and ABC owned stations kick off "SoCal Strong" (#SoCalStrong) coverage in support of Los Angeles-area communities amid the devastating wildfires. Coverage continues across ABC News programs and platforms.



Of the 31 people who remained unaccounted for, investigators have recovered the remains of 13 of them, according to the sheriff's latest update. That leaves 18 people who are currently missing.

At least 27 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, officials said.

An aerial view shows the devastation by the Palisades Fire Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025 in Malibu, Calif. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Investigators have been searching structures associated with missing person reports using search and rescue personnel and cadaver dogs, the sheriff's department said.

Since Pacific Palisades spans the jurisdiction of both the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the Los Angeles Police Department, it's possible that more people remain missing from LAPD lists.

The update comes as many residents who evacuated due to the Palisades Fire were allowed to return home after some evacuation orders were lifted on Thursday.

"It's phenomenal and the officers are saying 'welcome home' and it's just fabulous," said Nelly Zahari.

MORE: SoCal Wildfires - How You Can Help

More than 11,000 residents living on the outskirts of the Palisades Fire were told they could return to their neighborhoods Thursday afternoon, but those streets still aren't open to the public.

From Woodland Hills to Encino and down along Sepulveda, police were checking IDs and only allowing in those who actually live there.

Residents said they were grateful for the dozens of law enforcement officers, not just at checkpoints but also patrolling during all hours of the day, for likely keeping looters away.

"It was safe when we came, they had the National Guard, they had the FBI, they had the police, LAPD," said Cathia Charvarejian.

Last Friday night, as the Palisades Fire cast an ominous fiery glow over the San Fernando Valley, entire neighborhoods were told to evacuate. Many left, unsure if they'd have a house to return to.

"All these like huge fire clouds over our houses, we were just like helpless and praying at that point," said Joe Sarafian.

Ultimately, the fire never reached the Valley but as people returned, they said there was still an uneasy feeling.

"Hope for the best but prepare for worse and so we were just continuing to track and we didn't really let our guard down up until even now," said Anna Karapetyan. "We still have our cars packed or we're thinking about unloading now but, you know, it's been a stressful week."

ABC News contributed to this report