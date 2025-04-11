Call for Action helps viewer with no-show contractor

The viewer contacted our Call for Action Team after trying over and over again to resolve the situation on her own.

The viewer contacted our Call for Action Team after trying over and over again to resolve the situation on her own.

The viewer contacted our Call for Action Team after trying over and over again to resolve the situation on her own.

The viewer contacted our Call for Action Team after trying over and over again to resolve the situation on her own.

Our Call for Action volunteers managed to help get a refund for a 6abc viewer who tried over and over again to resolve the situation on her own.

It took our CFA volunteer two tries, but finally her persistence led to a successful conclusion.

"We feel that Action News is part of our family, but I never thought I'd have to call Call for Action," said Donna Barbieri.

But that time came for Barbieri after she paid a $1,500 deposit for a sliding glass door that was never delivered.

"I never had never lost money to a contractor before, never had something that I couldn't resolve myself," she said.

Barbieri tried texting, emailing and calling the contractor herself.

"No response at all," she said.

So finally and for the first time, Barbieri contacted Call for Action.

"I spoke to a very nice woman named Pat, and I think it was within a half hour of me talking to Pat that she calls me back and she says, 'I got him on the phone. He's going to refund your $1,500.' And I was thrilled!"

It was around Christmastime and the contractor also told Barbieri directly he would mail the check by the end of the week.

"So we waited and waited," she said. "Well, January came, we still didn't have the check."

So, Barbieri reached out to CFA again.

"So Pat called him again and she got in touch with him and he promised to come right out, like within two days, and hand deliver the check to me," she said.

Which he finally did!

"I would like to say thank you so much for helping out, volunteering with Call for Action, and taking care of this in such a professional manner. It's a good service to the community and we're very appreciative."

If you would like help from Call for Action you can email them or call 1-866-978-4232 Monday through Friday from 11am until 1pm.