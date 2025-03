Camden City School District superintendent stepping down to take job with State of New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The superintendent of the Camden City School District said Tuesday that she'll soon be stepping down from that job to begin a new chapter with the state.

In a letter, Katrina McCombs announced that July 1 would be her final day as superintendent.

After that, she'll transition to her new role as New Jersey's assistant commissioner of education.

McCombs has served as Superintendent for seven years, capping off a 30-year career working in the Camden City School District.