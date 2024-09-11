Camden County Health Department reports 2nd case of West Nile virus

The Camden County's Health Department reports a second case of the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus in the county.

CAMDEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden County's Mosquito Control team hit the streets Tuesday night, spraying repellant in parts of Voorhees, Cherry Hill and Somerdale.

Officials did not identify exactly where in the county.

To date, there have been 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in New Jersey for 2024.

Two of those cases were fatal.