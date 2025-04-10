Camden County officials warn of skimming devices after more than 200 reports of stolen EBT benefits

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County, New Jersey, are warning families about skimming devices that could be stealing EBT card benefits.

In March, skimming devices were found in stores in Pennsauken and Mt. Ephraim, according to county officials. Since then, officials say they have received more than 200 reports of stolen EBT benefits.

"This has been a disturbing trend happening far too often throughout the state and in our community," said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Board of Social Services. "We are monitoring this situation and want to spread awareness to our residents so that no one will have to deal with this theft."

Officials say the most important thing residents can do is to monitor their bank accounts, credit card statements and NJ Families First accounts to watch for any suspicious activity.

"Be extra vigilant if you made purchases last month at the Save-A-Lot, at 3949 Federal St. in Pennsauken and the 7-Eleven at 521 W. Kings Highway in Mt. Ephraim," Betteridge warned.

Once EBT funds have been stolen, they cannot be reimbursed. Cardholders are encouraged to utilize the "lock" function on their cards.

Here's how you can "lock" your EBT card:



Log into your account on NJFamiliesFirst.com or the ConnectEBT app.

In the app, tap "lock/unlock card," online click "lock/unlock card" in the top right corner.

Select "lock my card everywhere," in the app or click "submit," on the website.

Then, when you are ready to use your benefits, log into the app or website and tap "lock/unlock card."

Anyone who notices suspicious activity is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

"If something does not look right, please let authorities know. We will not tolerate criminals using skimming devices to steal from our community," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.