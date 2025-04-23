Camden native Miles Frazier representing South Jersey at the NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Miles Frazier is a South Jersey native and this week, he hopes to make his hometown of Camden proud as he prepares to hear his name called at the NFL Draft.

"I'm a kid from New Jersey that not a lot of people from New Jersey make it to where I'm at right now," Frazier said. "I just want to basically inspire kids from New Jersey to get to this point."

Frazier was a three-year starter on the offensive line at LSU. However, what really interests NFL teams is his versatility. Frazier has taken snaps at four of the five positions on the line throughout his college career.

"Versatility basically speaks for itself," Frazier said. "If you watch me play, I'm able to transition at different positions very quickly and efficiently."

Since the final whistle blew at LSU, it's been a whirlwind for Frazier ever since. The busy nature of the pre-draft process even included a visit with the Eagles.

"They're the home team, they just won a Super Bowl, they're on the up and rise," Frazier said. "I was just blessed to be in that situation, just to see what they got going on there and how they plan on winning another Super Bowl."

For Frazier, this whole process feels like a culmination of everything he's ever worked for.

"This is a dream come true," Frazier reflected. "I'm a kid that just dreamed to be in this moment, and this week is coming true, so I'm just blessed."

It's his village in South Jersey who's been with him every step of the way and it's those people he'll be surrounded by this weekend to celebrate this life-changing achievement.

"My family is my rock who actually believed in me the whole time, when I had these dreams but nobody else thought would come true," Frazier recalled. "I have a good support system around me, and they helped me, molded me to get to the point where I'm at."

You can watch Round 1 of the NFL Draft Thursday at 8 p.m. on 6abc. Rounds 2 and 3 air Friday at 7 p.m. and Rounds 4-7 can be seen Saturday at noon.