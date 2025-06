Camden student becomes second in the history of his school to attend Berklee College of Music

This Camden student is heading to Berklee College of Music, and is strumming his way towards history at his school.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Camden student is using his guitar talents for his next big career jump.

After he graduates from LEAP Academy University Charter School, he'll be attending the Berklee College of Music.

Ari Rivera becomes only the second student in LEAP Academy's history to be sent to Berklee after graduation.

