Cape May Zoo in NJ welcomes new Grant's zebra foal

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Cape May Zoo is welcoming a new addition to their Grant's zebra herd!

Zoo officials said a male foal was born on May 21 to Lydia and Ziggy. He is the first male zebra to be born at the zoo in recent years.

While foals are known to frequent naps, they say visitors will be able to see him nursing and playing in the zebra yard with the rest of the herd.

Grant's zebras are a subspecies of Plains zebra and are native to central and eastern Africa.

Their gestations last 12 months and zoo officials said foals are "born ready to take on the world," running within an hour after birth.

