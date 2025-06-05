24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cape May Zoo in NJ welcomes new Grant's zebra foal

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 5, 2025 5:23PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

CAPE MAY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Cape May Zoo is welcoming a new addition to their Grant's zebra herd!

Zoo officials said a male foal was born on May 21 to Lydia and Ziggy. He is the first male zebra to be born at the zoo in recent years.

Cap May Zoo officials said a male foal Grant's zebra was born on May 21 to Lydia and Ziggy.
Cap May Zoo officials said a male foal Grant's zebra was born on May 21 to Lydia and Ziggy.
Cape May Zoo

While foals are known to frequent naps, they say visitors will be able to see him nursing and playing in the zebra yard with the rest of the herd.

Grant's zebras are a subspecies of Plains zebra and are native to central and eastern Africa.

Cape May Zoo

Their gestations last 12 months and zoo officials said foals are "born ready to take on the world," running within an hour after birth.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW