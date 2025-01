Cape May Zoo's Red Panda dies, keepers announce

CAPE MAY, NJ (WPVI) -- The Cape May County Zoo is mourning the death of one of its most treasured animals.

The Zoo announced the Red Panda named David Bowie died on Thursday.

Vets believe the animal died from a mesenteric torsion, where the intestines twist and blood supply is cut off.

David Bowie's keepers say he loved craisins, enjoyed climbing upside down and was always sweet and patient during training sessions.