'Captain America: Brave New World' welcomes newcomers to Marvel Cinematic Universe

The latest film from Marvel Studios, 'Captain America: Brave New World' features a mix of silver-screen veterans and newcomers.

Hollywood legend Harrison Ford says, after more than 60 years in show biz, he wanted a shot to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There's a sandbox that I haven't been playing in," Ford says. "I look over there, and these guys are having fun. Hey, come on! I want some."

And boy, did he get it!

Ford takes over for the late William Hurt as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. His character also transforms into the Red Hulk.

Shira Haas is also new to the Marvel family, as Ruth Bat-Seraph, the president's adviser.

"She is an ex-Black Widow," Haas explains. "She is Israeli-born, but she works for the U.S. government."

Haas is also Israeli-born.

It makes her think of her own journey to this moment.

"Thinking about it could make me cry nowadays," Haas says. "A young Shira would be very proud. This is really bigger than a dream come true. I didn't even dream about it. That's how big it is for me."

From The Mandalorian to Breaking Bad, fans have been manifesting this MCU moment for Giancarlo Esposito.

"This movie is really incredible entertainment," Esposito says. "It's galvanizing. I dig it."

So did his kids.

"My daughter's been trying to tell me: 'This is huge, Papa! This is huge.'"

Esposito is Prof. Seth Voelker, who becomes the villainous Sidewinder.

"I have to be the smartest, baddest baddie," Esposito says. "You either shrink or you rise. You're on the set with these heavyweights, and you've got to own every moment of it."

"Captain America: Brave New World" hits theaters on February 14.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC.