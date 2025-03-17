Car crashes, damaging 2 homes in Pike Creek, Delaware

PIKE CREEK, Del. (WPVI) -- A car crashed, damaging two homes in Pike Creek, Delaware.

It happened Sunday around 7:45 p.m. in the 4700 block of Mermaid Lane.

Investigators say an SUV tore through the corner of a house, hitting two vehicles on a lift in the garage. The SUV then kept going and hit the house next door.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.

