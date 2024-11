Car crashes into gas station, bursts into flames in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car erupted into flames after it crashed into a gas station on Thursday in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

The car hit the Shell station at Frankford and Tyson avenues around noon.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the charred remains of a dark-colored car on the scene.

Debris could be seen on the ground from the damaged gas station.

Multiple firefighters were on the scene.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or the cause of this crash.